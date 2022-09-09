PSX turns around, gains 58.74 points

T he 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Thursday to bullish trend, gaining 58.74 points, a positive change of 0.14 percent, closing at 41,824.79 against 41,766.05 points on the last working day.

A total of 108,704,671 shares were traded during the day compared to 92,938,446 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 4.391 billion against Rs. 3.156 billion on the last trading day. As many as 320 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 145 of them recorded gain and 151 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Maple Leaf with 8,407,442 shares at Rs 28.65 per share, Lotte Chemical with 6,734,169 shares at Rs 30.11 per share and Hascol Petrol with 5,514,500 shares at Rs 6.97 per share.

Gatron Industries witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.28.91 per share price, closing at Rs.428.90 whereas the runner up was Thal Ind Corp with Rs 16.13 rise in per share price to Rs.275. Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.55.40 per share closing at Rs1,055.10, followed by Reliance Cotton with Rs34 decline to close at Rs426.