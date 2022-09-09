Pak exports to be increased to $100bn soon:minister

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the incumbent government is committed to exceed Pakistan’s exports by $100b dollars soon and urged the country’s chambers of commerce industries to play their role in expanding exports.

The Minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting for the promotion of a conducive business environment and improvement in exports. The meeting was attended by the President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

The government will support the business community while urging the country’s chamber of commerce to play their role while expanding the country’s exports, said the Minister, adding that the solution of Pakistan’s economic problems was lying in the promotion of private sector investment and exports. He further said that there was dire need to hour to connect business with global chairs while urging the business community to adopt a market-driven approach in order to get space in the global market. The improvement of the economy is essential for the survival and security of the nation and the country’s economy should depend on earning dollars instead of spending dollars, said the Minister. The Minister further added that due to the recent floods, the country’s economy had badly affected but the government was committed to expedite the rehabilitation process of the flood-affected areas while stressing the business community to play their role in relief operations.