WAPDA to enhance storage capacity of Hub Dam

Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) visited Hub Dam, constructed across River Hub, 56 Km North East of Karachi. He had detailed round of various components of the Dam during the visit. General Manager Projects (South) and Project Director Hub Dam briefed the Chairman about safe and effective operation of the Dam during the torrential monsoon rains in July and August in the catchment area located in Balochistan and Sindh. The Dam successfully stored the flood water and helped control its devastating impact downstream of Hub and Karachi.