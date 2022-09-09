Ushna Shah says Pak team made her fall in love with cricket

Soon after Pakistan cricket team defeated Afghanistan, the social media went berserk with the celebratory tweets and expressions. While Pakistani actress Ushna Shah expressed her feelings saying that Pakistan team has made her fall in love with the cricket. Taking to Twitter the “Balaa” actress wrote, “Notice how every time an individual player is celebrated (MOM etc) they thank Allah foremost, give credit to teammates and dedicate victory to fans,” adding that this act of Pakistani team has forced her to fall for the cricket game. “Excellence on and off the ground Mashallah,” Ushna added while praising the Pakistani cricketers. Young Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, who hit two straight sixes to help Pakistan pull off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday helped the national side to reach the Asia Cup title clash with Sri Lanka. Chasing 130 for victory, Pakistan were in deep trouble at 118-9 before number 10 Naseem smashed Fazalhaq Farooqi over the fence in successive balls in the final over in Sharjah. It was a second Super Four defeat in a row for Afghanistan, and one that also eliminated reigning champions India from the running for a place in Sunday’s final. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan, with his prolific all-round performance, bagged the Player of the match award. The vice-captain while taking to Twitter lauded Naseem Shah. “Javed bhai aur Shahid bhai ke chakkoon ke baad sab ko @iNaseemShah ke chakkay yaad rahein gai. Kabhi umeed na haaro.