I learnt composure from Alia & Ranbir while shooting for ‘Brahmastra’: Rashi Mal

Rashi Mal, who made her film debut in 2018 with the Kajol-starrer ‘Helicopter Eela’, has learnt not to get bogged down by the waiting game in filmdom. One film that made her understand that is the upcoming big-ticket film ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. She says, “Waiting is a part of what we do. You need a lot of patience not just for the release but to find the next project that you think you align with and that will take you to the next level in your career. Besides, no one saw the pandemic coming. Everything got pushed and stalled. The whole world was on hold. Eventually, it worked for the film as the filmmakers wanted to give the film the best, including the VFX, which took a long time.”

The actress, however, wasn’t waiting around. She shares, “There was a lot of other stuff that I was doing. I had two other projects that were released in the middle. I also released my own music and launched a podcast. So, I was busy as I had enough to keep my hands full.”

Apart from facing the camera with stars like Ranbir and Alia, Rashi also learnt from them the art of being calm on a film set, which is often chaotic and unpredictable. She recalls, “I have shot with Ranbir and Alia. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a stint with Mr. Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan. But it was interesting to watch Ranbir and Alia on the set. One of the things that I learnt from them was composure. The waiting in between shots because lights are being changed and the sounds, can get to you. Generally, the conditions are far from ideal on the set and it can get irritating. But these two were just so composed through it all. Alia, in particular, was so collected. Ranbir would joke around a lot. Both of them had their own way of dealing with it and they did it with grace.”

The Hindi film industry, of late, has been facing the brunt of boycott trends on social media, but Rashi remains unfazed by it. “We have absolutely zero control over this,” she says, adding, “All we can do is do our job and hope that we made something that people enjoy watching and stay with them. It’s unfortunate that people don’t see the art as it is. To paint that with one stroke and include everyone in it, is kind of unfair.

But I guess people are angry right now because of a multitude of reasons that are much bigger than just the art. It will ride out and it will tide over. Movies are not going anywhere… cinema is not going anywhere… art is not going anywhere. It’s what we live for. People are entitled to their choice but eventually, the movie will find its way.”