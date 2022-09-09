‘SitaRamam’ actor DulQuer Salmaan Steals the Show with ‘Chup’ Trailer

In this era of pan India movies, where large-scale movies give pan India fame to stars, DulQuer Salmaan made it quite differently. Having admired and adored the nationwide, DulQuer became a Pan India star even with regional movies and now making every movie a Pan India film. DulQuer Salmaan is already everyone’s favourite – the heartthrob of girls for his charming looks, and the first choice for directors for his intense performances. The south superstar who is enjoying the epic blockbuster success of Sita Ramam which created waves all over the nation is all set to woo the Bollywood fans once again.

After a dream debut with Karwan, DulQuer is now all set to steal the hearts of the Hindi audience with many more blockbuster Hindi movies. DulQuer’s latest outing “Chup” by renowned director R Balki makes him the talk of the town yet again.

The trailer of the film released on September 5th has garnered appreciation. Netizens couldn’t stop praising the trailer, and the performances of Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol in Chup, which revolves around the revenge of an artist who turns into a terrifying serial killer who targets critics and engraves starry ratings on their faces. The trailer will surely keep you engaged from the first scene to the last scene, and well, it will make you excited to watch the film and know more about it. The last intense dialogue in the trailer by DulQuer Salmaan stands out leaving a mark. ‘Chup’ is more like a far cry from R Balki, after bringing out light-hearted films like ‘Paa’ and ‘Cheeni Kum’. Produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde. While the original story is written by R Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.