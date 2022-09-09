Kareena shares photos from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

As the city gears up for the Ganesh Visarjan festivities tomorrow, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us a glimpse of the celebrations on in her household. The actress shared photos of herself seated beside a Ganesh idol adorned with flowers. Joining her to offer prays before lord Ganesha was her youngest son Jeh Ali Khan. Looking their best in summer attire, the mother-son duo added a pop of colour to the celebrations.

While mommy Kareena stunned in her geometric print salwar suit, little Jeh got busy grabbing on to some sweet treats. All of one, the cutie seemed pretty occupied holding on to some little munchies while also reaching out to get hold of the fruits.

The photos had fans of the little one flooding the comments section with hearts and messages of love.

Kareena, who has been busy with her many work projects, recently opened up about being a working mom. In an interview with a news portal, the actress shared that she has always tried to make her two kids understand the nature of her job that keeps her away from home at times and even beckons Saif away for some short periods.

She also revealed that she made it a point to make both the boys understand that Saif and she have to work to give them a “good life”.

On the work front, Saif is awaiting the release of his film ‘Vikram Vedha’ and ‘Adhipurush’, Kareena, on the other hand, will make her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s next project which is based on the Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.