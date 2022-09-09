Ajay Devgn releases poster of ‘Thank God’

The actor shared the poster on his Instagram handle and captioned it: “This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25.” As per IndianExpress, Indra Kumar’s directorial Thank God also features Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet in vital roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Filmmaker Kumar is widely known for Dhamal and Masti franchises. Devgan and Preet will be making their third on-screen appearance with Thank God. Previously, both of them collaborated in De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be collaborating with Siddharth Malhotra for the second time. Both are currently working on Rohit Shetty’s forthcoming Amazon Prime series Indian Police Force.