Hail Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli’s century against Afghanistan Sarcasm intended

The trolls have been slapped. The form is temporary and the class is permanent. With his captaincy not with him anymore, a certain amount of nostalgia and frustration was bound to have arisen. But today, maybe late yes, the trolls have been slapped. And, slapped hard. Virat Kohli’s century an hour ago against Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, that too as an opener should be credited to Anushka Sharma. And why not? Weren’t we blaming her often when he failed? And why shouldn’t Athiya Shetty be hailed too? K L Rahul made a fantastic 62 in the same innings. Weren’t we blaming Suniel Shetty’s daughter all this while for Rahul not playing well in the recent past?

