Who scares whom

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan claimed that the by-elections in the country have been postponed because the administration and ‘Mr X’ are scared of him.

He was addressing a rally in Multan where he had gone to campaign for the by-election to be held for NA-157 Multan. The seat fell vacant after Zain Qureshi, son of former foreign minister and PTI central leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, forfeit the seat after he took oath of the Punjab assembly seat.

The by-election was scheduled to take place on September 11.

However, earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan decided to postpone by-elections to be across the country. The commission said that the decision has been taken due to flood devastations and the unavailability of security personnel required to conduct elections in safe and secure environment.

Commenting on the ECP’s decision, Imran Khan said that the ECP, administration and Mr.X have seen the result of July 17.

“PTI had won all the seats so they postponed the election as they are scared of me,” he said. Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Imran Khan said on Thursday PTI would invite overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country whenever it (PTI) came to power as it was the only solution to pay back loans and put the country on the path leading to progress and prosperity. He said PTI is committed to improve the financial condition of the country. “Instead of getting aid from different countries, we will invite Overseas Pakistanis to invest”, he added.

Khan maintained that PTI would improve the justice system in the country. There were land mafias in the country. PTI was determined to make Pakistan powerful as per aspirations of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He recalled that he established Rehmat ul Aalmeen Authority and it was a step towards the state based on the model of Madinah. We can only become a powerful nation when we follow teachings of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal, the PTI Chairman stated. He reiterated that PTI would restore the sanctity of green passports after coming to power.

Imran Khan enumerated successes achieved during his past government and mentioned that the last government of PTI gave health cards to each family, collected record taxes and did record exports. The production of four main crops remained very high during the PTI’s government.

The public meeting was also addressed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Mehar Bano Qureshi and other PTI leadership.