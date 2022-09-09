No reason is a good reason

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday announced its decision to postpone the by-election to be held in 13 constituencies.

During an important meeting held under the chair of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan, it was decided that polling for the by-elections to be held on September 11, September 25, and October 2 have been postponed due to the recent flash floods and devastations caused by it.

The ECP said only the polling dates in the selected constituencies have been postponed, while all the other procedures and steps will be completed as per schedule.

The commission said the decision to postpone the by-elections has been taken after getting proper feedback from the Ministry of Interior according to which Pakistan Army, rangers, and the Frontier Corps are busy in relief work for the flood-affected people, maintaining internal security, and thwarting out terrorist activities in the country.

During the meeting, the election commission’s secretary said that the recent floods have wreaked massive destruction in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, damaging houses, buildings, schools, hospitals and highways.

The ECP statement noted that all the security agencies in the country, including the police, rangers and army, were busy in relief and rescue operations. “The ECP, on August 23, wrote a letter to the Interior Ministry seeking services of the Pakistan Army, rangers and constabulary to ensure peaceful elections but because of the national emergency, it hasn’t been assured of the deployment.” Separately, it said that the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had become critical in recent days due to an increase in attacks on the security forces.

“Hence, the election commission has decided to postpone polling in all the constituencies,” the electoral body said, adding that the announcement for the new date of polling will be made once the security agencies were available. The ECP will announce new dates for the polling as soon as it finds the availability of the law enforcement agencies’ personnel.

The NA seats were vacated after speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had, on July 28, accepted the resignations of PTI MNAs – nine on general seats and two on reserved seats for women – sparking controversy over the piecemeal acceptance of resignations.

The lawmakers whose resignations were ratified were part of more than 120 who had resigned from their NA seats en masse on April 11, two days after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the top office in a no-confidence vote.

The development came as former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been running an election campaign to mobilise voters ahead of the crucial by-elections that have been postponed by the electoral watchdog.

Imran had filed nomination papers for all the nine seats – in a bid to set a record – that fell vacant after the National Assembly speaker had accepted the resignations of his party’s lawmakers.

No flood — No polls

S.no Constituency Polling date

1 NA-157, Multan IV September 11

2 PP-139, Sheikhupra September 11

3 PP-241, Bahawalnagar September 11

4 NA-22, Mardan III September 25

5 NA-24, Charsadda II September 25

6 NA-31, Peshawar V September 25

7 NA-45, Kurram I September 25

8 NA 108, Faisalabad VIII September 25

9 NA-118, Nankana Sahib II September 25

10 NA-237, Malir II September 25

11 NA-239, Korangi I September 25

12 NA-246, Karachi I September 25

13 PP-209, Khanewal VII October 2