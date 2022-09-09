We will fight: PTI

The PTI’s top-tier leadership backed its chairman Imran Khan after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decided to indict the former prime minister after two weeks in a contempt of court case, a private TV channel reported. PTI’s leaders started a Twitter trend #IStandWithImranKhan and stated that their party would fight the case as the former prime minister had struggled for the rule of law. PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said that in Khan’s 26-year political career, an important aspect was that he always wanted an independent judiciary. “InshaAllah, a decision based on justice will ensure Khan’s victory,” he said. PTI’s spokesperson on legal matters, Maleeka Bokhari, said that Hamid Khan – who was the ex-PM’s lawyer in the case – represented the PTI chairman “in a very apt manner”.

She also lauded amici curiae Munir Malik Makhdoom Ali Khan and Munir Malik for “ably” assisting the high court during the contempt hearing. “Imran Khan remains the only leader who has consistently struggled for rules of law. We will fight this case and hope justice will prevail,” the PTI leader said. PTI Senior Vice President Shireen Mazari said that now, more than ever, justice must not only be done but seen to be done. “So where is action against these people targeting the judiciary, some most violently?” the PTI leader said while sharing a video of PML-N leaders – including Maryam Nawaz and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Senator Faisal Javed also prayed for Khan’s success. PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Omar Ayub tweeted the hashtags #IStandWithImranKhan to show solidarity with their party chairman. The IHC earlier in the day decided to indict the PTI chairman on September 22 after the former prime minister did not submit an unconditional apology. “Imran Khan’s response was unsatisfactory,” said IHC CJ Athar Minallah. CJ Minallah is heading a five-member bench – comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir, and Justice Babar Sattar – that heard the case.