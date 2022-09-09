Pakistan desires enduring relationship with US: COAS

A delegation headed by the Counselor of the US State Department Derek H Chollet met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interests, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting. The COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain this tradition of bilateral engagement and multi-domain enduring relationship with the United States.

Both sides agreed upon enhancing defence and security cooperation. The visiting dignitaries expressed their grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

They offered USA’s support to the people of Pakistan at this hour of need. The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play their role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. General Bajwa thanked for the US support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in relief/ rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Meanwhile, Minister of Defence Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Transformation Management Office Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Doctor Samir bin Abdulaziz Al-Tabib visited General Bajwa, the ISPR stated. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence, security cooperation and regional peace and stability were discussed.

The COAS told the Saudi minister that Pakistan valued its historical and brotherly relations with the Saudi Kingdom and acknowledged its unique place in the Islamic world. The Saudi minister expressed his grief over the devastation caused by the ongoing floods in Pakistan.

He further acknowledged Pakistan’s defence potential and expressed the desire to enhance collaboration in defence and security sectors. General Bajwa thanked the visiting guest for his efforts to strengthen bonds between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) expressed their condolences and sympathies with President Dr Arif Alvi over the loss of lives and injuries in the recent floods, inundating Pakistan. In his cable, the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman prayed for the deceased and their families in the flood-hit regions of the country. Last month, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a telephone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and briefed him on the magnitude of devastation caused by floods and torrential monsoon rains in Pakistan.