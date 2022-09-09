ECC approves Rs3b funds for flood victims

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday whereby important decisions were approved. A budget of Rs3 billion was approved for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to cover costs associated with the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation of flood-affected people across Pakistan. The committee approved Rs540 million to provide food to the flood victims. The meeting was told that the supply of wheat has been allowed to various recipients through Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) at a ratio of 50% local and 50 % imported. However, Utility Stores Corporation (USC) will be given 75% local and 25% imported wheat. The meeting also directed the authorities to initiate the process of importing 300,000 MT of urea. It will be imported at the government level through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP). More than Rs1 billion in funding has been approved for the maintenance of three Pakistani hospitals in Afghanistan. The funds will be spent on the provision of medical equipment, salaries of staff and other operational expenses.