Punjab CM forms cabinet committee for privatization of govt properties

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi constituted a cabinet committee on privatisation, here on Thursday.

The committee would submit its recommendations after considering privatisation of government properties worth more than Rs 100 million.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives, Environment Protection Muhammad Basharat Raja would be the convener of the committee, while Finance Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari, Excise and Taxation Minister Sardar Asif Nakai and Revenue Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan were nominated as member.

Chief Secretary and SMBR [senior member Board of Revenue] have also been nominated as ex-officio members. The Punjab chief secretary issued a notification for formation of the privatization committee. Punjab Ehsaas programme being extended to facilitate people: Punjab Ehsaas Programme Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday.

It was decided in the meeting to expand the scope of the Ehsaas programme in Punjab. Approving the increase in the monthly subsidy per family under the Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme, the CM said that under the programme, deserving families would be able to buy flour, ghee and pulses at 40 per cent cheaper compared with the market.

While approving the doubling of the per capita amount of food for children, girls and elderly living in welfare institutions, managed by the Social Welfare Department, the CM said that in order to improve the quality of food items in welfare institutions, he increased per capita amount of food for the residents. By increasing the per capita amount of food, such people would get quality and abundant food, the chief minister added.

The Ehsaas bill would be presented in the Punjab Assembly soon, he said and added that it was decided to introduce welfare projects to raise the standard of living of people of the flood-affected areas. He said that scholarships would also be given to pregnant women to prevent stenting.

While issuing orders for preparation of new housing policy for the government employees, the CM said that a five per cent hardship quota would be allocated under the housing allotment policy for special government employees while a quota would also be introduced for special people in the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation, he asserted.

About Rs 500 million would be allocated to subsidise special persons in housing societies, he added. Sania Nishtar gave a briefing about the progress of welfare projects under the Punjab Ehsaas Programme.

Chairman P&D, finance secretary and others were also present.

CM condoles loss of lives in road accident: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the Faisalabad bus accident and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

The Chief Minister ordered to provide the best medical facilities to the injured and sought a report from commissioner Faisalabad about the accident.

Punjab spends Rs 36.55 bln on treatment of 2.85 mln citizens thru Sehat Sahulat Card: As many as 2.85 million people have availed the facility of free indoor medical treatment under Sehat Sahulat Program in private and public hospitals so far. This was informed by Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch here on Thursday.

He said that the Punjab government has so far spent more than Rs 36.55 billion on the treatment of patients.

The Secretary Health informed that the program was being implemented in 808 public and private hospitals where more than 82,000 beds were available for indoor healthcare facility.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Program more than 432,000 people received facility of Dialysis,45,000 Coronary Angiography, 36,000 women underwent through process of normal delivery, 1,55,000 cesarean operation, 29,000 Hernia surgery, 27,000 chemotherapy and 155,000 citizens received angioplasty treatment through the Sehat Sahulat Program so far.