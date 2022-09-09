Gold price in Pakistan 9 September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 9 September 2022 is being sold for Rs. 122770 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 143200 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 9 September 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs. 143200 Rs. 131266 Rs. 125300 Rs. 107400 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs. 122770 Rs. 112538 Rs. 107424 Rs. 92078 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs. 12277 Rs. 11254 Rs. 10742 Rs. 9208

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.