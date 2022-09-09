Cowards and conspirators are afraid of Imran’s public support: Cheema

Adviser on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said the statement being issued on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif for working above politics is nothing but based on hypocrisy. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema in a statement said that the cowards and the conspirator elements are afraid of Imran Khan’s public support. He said that a corrupt gang for the sake of clinging to power is blatantly flouting the constitution and the law. The Cabinet and our Assembly Members repose their complete trust in Imran Khan and are the brave warriors of his struggle.

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that by the grace of Allah of Almighty and under the leadership of Imran Khan we will foil every conspiracy of PDM adding that the Members of the Punjab Cabinet went to Islamabad to express their complete solidarity with Imran Khan. We are trying our utmost to save democracy with the power of the people.

Adviser on Information said that those elements who are so called claimants of democracy are themselves damaging democracy in the country.The people of Punjab defeated the conspiracy of the dacoit- gang with the power of their vote in the by-elections.These elements cannot win in the election field and are busy in making conspiracies against the democratic government. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that the elements getting defeated in the political field have usurped power through the back-door.