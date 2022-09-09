Money, anthems to change

From the national anthem to notes, coins, stamps, postboxes and passports: many aspects of life in Britain and beyond will change with the accession of Charles to the throne. The demise of Queen Elizabeth II means changes to the names of institutions throughout Britain and the wider Commonwealth realms. Meanwhile, her effigy on currency and cypher on insignia will also be replaced with those of the new king. All change The effigy of the new monarch will start to appear on coins and banknotes in Britain and around the world.

It appears on several currencies, including the obverse of coins of the East Caribbean dollar, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The British crown dependencies of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man all produce their own sterling, as do the overseas territories of Gibraltar, St. Helena and the Falkland Islands. In 1936, during the 326-day reign of king Edward VIII, trial coins were struck but he abdicated before coins for public circulation were minted. All British stamps feature the monarch’s head, like the coins, facing the other way from the previous sovereign. The EIIR royal cypher, for Elizabeth II Regina, will have to change on new postboxes. The insignia on police helmets will likewise change.

Anthem and passports

Britain’s national anthem switches to “God Save the King”, with male-version lyrics that may initially catch many people out as they have not been sung since 1952.

It is also a national anthem in New Zealand and the royal anthem in Australia and Canada. The wording on the inside cover of British passports will have to be updated, as they are issued in the name of the crown.

They read: “Her Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State Requests and requires in the Name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance, and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary.”

Similar text appears inside Australian, Canadian and New Zealand passports. The loyal toast to the head of state, said at formal gatherings, changes from simply “The Queen” to “The King”.