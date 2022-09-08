India’s Kohli hits first T20 international ton

Kohli, 33, has shrugged off his extended dry run with the bat at the Asia Cup, hitting two successive half-centuries, including 60 against Pakistan in a losing cause in Dubai on Sunday.

Kohli took a month off to recharge ahead of the six-nation tournament that acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup beginning next month. The former top-ranked Test batsman gave up the T20 captaincy after last year’s World Cup and was soon axed as one-day skipper in the worst period of his international career.

Kohli, who has not scored an international century since November 2019, then relinquished the Test leadership in January as Rohit Sharma became captain across all formats. Critics, among them former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, even suggested Kohli should be dropped.