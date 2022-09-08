A video of a couple dancing on an empty road at night goes viral.

The viral video demonstrates how much easier life can be if you find a spouse who is willing to put up with your insanity.

Prerna Maheshwari posted one such video on Twitter, and it contains exactly the right amount of serotonin to make your day better.

The video shows a couple dancing their hearts out under a street light on an empty street.

The clip was taken from a terrace and the couple’s happiness will make you smile. It may also make you call your loved ones and dance with them without any worries.

The clip has been viewed over 242k times and garnered several reactions. Netizens were in love with the sweet video.