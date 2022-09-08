KBC: Amitabh Bachchan holds tissue box for overwhelmed contestant

Amitabh Bachchan will welcome competitor Rajani Mishra to the judge’s table in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, which will air soon. Amitabh is shown carrying a tissue box for Rajani in a trailer uploaded to Sony Entertainment’s Instagram account. Rajani appears to be overcome as Amitabh calls her name.

Rajani sobbed in the video as she sat on the hot seat and Amitabh called her name. Amitabh came to her with a tissue box and insister her to take more tissues by saying, ‘Ek se kaam nahi chalega. Aur le lijiye’ (Don’t take just one tissue, please take more). Amitabh also bowed down and greeted her with namaste.

Rajani said that she is from Bihar and is a housewife. She added that she comes from a huge joint family and that she has continued her studies after marriage. She also said that whatever she will earn on the show will be her ‘first income’ and that ‘meine ek bhi rupiya nahi kamaya kabhi (I never earned a penny previously).’ Fans applauded the actor for the humble and sensitive gesture.

Amitabh’s fun conversations with the contestants often win the hearts of his fans.

Amitabh is currently awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra. The film, slated to release on September 9, also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.