Khairpur: Baby starves to death after crying all night for food

Khairpur: The camp of roughly 80 households had no milk for the child. The pangs of starvation coupled with mosquito stings didn’t give her a lot of probability to proceed to prevent the tough realities that emerged after torrential rains and flash floods inundated her village.

Her mom Hajiani Bibi, who had her final meal some 36 hours in the past, couldn’t address the ache and continuously fell unconscious.

The camp was erected proper subsequent to the Talpur dynasty’s Kot Diji Fort; excessive temperature throughout the day turned the tents nearly into baking models.

People lost their cool when they saw their children crying for help. They decided not to bury Aasia until the authorities concerned come to see them and solve their issues. The issues are simple: Their need is something to eat and drink.

“My daughter cried all night”

“My daughter cried all night; we didn’t have anything to give her and she passed away,” Bibi wailed before she fell conscious again. “Neither we got water nor milk,” Aasia’ father said. He couldn’t even get a mosquito net and a tent for his family of six.

Another man, holding his son in his arms, said he didn’t have food, water or milk since yesterday, adding: “Our children are dying thirsty.”

He along with several others’ stated; that they were given only one mosquito net for one family. Additionally, stated that neither the elected representatives nor the local authorities provided them with any help.

“We are poor, where should we go,” he said, alleging: “The relief goods are being stored in bungalows. We are not being given anything.” First, another man incorporated, the “floods drowned us. Now people are dying because of hunger”.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has stated that about 458 children have so far died as a result of the devastating floods in Pakistan. Furthermore, accounting for nearly one-third of the total fatalities of more than 1,300.