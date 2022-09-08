Violent reaction of Afghan fans angers Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan won against Afghanistan in a thrilling encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 after Afghan supporters assaulted and destroyed the stadium. Speed star Shoaib Akhtar was displeased by the aggressive response from Afghan supporters.

After a dramatic match on Wednesday in the Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan’s cricket team overcame Afghanistan by one wicket. Naseem Shah’s sixes sealed Pakistan’s victory and guaranteed a spot in the championship match.

Afghan fans damaged the stadium and threw chairs at Pakistani supporters after their team lost the game. Shoaib Akhtar was enraged by this violent response, just like other Pakistanis were.

This is what Afghan fans are doing.

This is what they've done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport. pic.twitter.com/rg57D0c7t8 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 7, 2022

This is what Afghan fans are doing, Shoaib Akhtar wrote on Twitter. They have previously performed this action numerous times. This is a game, and it should be played and approached appropriately.

“We love and support the Afghan cricket team because they are our brothers,” the eminent fast bowler declared. In their trying times, we helped the Afghan people, so what is this behaviour of yours that you are attacking Asif Ali?”

“Play cricket with enthusiasm. However, we will not put up with your conduct, and as a result, Allah has punished you, stated Shoaib Akhtar.

Afghan players put right back into their place by 19 year old kid Naseem Shah. Unforgettable match against people we have loved & supported always.

Lekin bat tamizi aur arrogance nay un no foran neecha dikhaya. Full video: https://t.co/u3LsS2GfrD pic.twitter.com/X6Obdq35bj — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 7, 2022

The former captain also asked the ex-chief executive of the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) and founder of Afghanistan Premier League (APL) Shafiq Stanikzai that, afghan crowd and players need to learn something if they want to grow in sports.

You can’t control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents happened in the world of cricket multiple, you should go ask Kabir Khan, Inzimam Bhai and @iRashidLatif68 how we treated them. Am giving you an advice next time baat ko nation pe Mat lena https://t.co/JQTgzWBNqL — Shafiq Stanikzai (@ShafiqStanikzai) September 7, 2022