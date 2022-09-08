Daily Times

Violent reaction of Afghan fans angers Shoaib Akhtar

Web Desk

 

Pakistan won against Afghanistan in a thrilling encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 after Afghan supporters assaulted and destroyed the stadium. Speed star Shoaib Akhtar was displeased by the aggressive response from Afghan supporters.

After a dramatic match on Wednesday in the Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan’s cricket team overcame Afghanistan by one wicket. Naseem Shah’s sixes sealed Pakistan’s victory and guaranteed a spot in the championship match.

Afghan fans damaged the stadium and threw chairs at Pakistani supporters after their team lost the game. Shoaib Akhtar was enraged by this violent response, just like other Pakistanis were.

This is what Afghan fans are doing, Shoaib Akhtar wrote on Twitter. They have previously performed this action numerous times. This is a game, and it should be played and approached appropriately.

“We love and support the Afghan cricket team because they are our brothers,” the eminent fast bowler declared. In their trying times, we helped the Afghan people, so what is this behaviour of yours that you are attacking Asif Ali?”

“Play cricket with enthusiasm. However, we will not put up with your conduct, and as a result, Allah has punished you, stated Shoaib Akhtar.

The former captain also asked the ex-chief executive of the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) and founder of Afghanistan Premier League (APL) Shafiq Stanikzai that, afghan crowd and players need to learn something if they want to grow in sports.

Responding to Shoaib Akhtar, Shafiq Stanikzai defended Afghanistan fans’ behaviour and said, “You can’t control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents happened in the world of cricket multiple times, you should go ask Kabir Khan, Inzamam Bhai and Rashid Latif how we treated them.”

