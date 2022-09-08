Donald Trump heaps praise on PM Modi, calls him ‘A Great Guy’

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, recently gave an interview to one of India’s leading news agencies, NDTV. The former president stated that he is closely monitoring the Modi administration and that India has no better ally than him. Mr. Trump alluded to the possibility that he will run for re-election in 2024 while discussing his time as president.

“Everyone wants me to run again, and I am currently leading in the polls. Now, I am considering it and may make a decision soon”, he added.

The interviewer also inquired as to whether his relationship with India was superior to that of previous U.S. presidents. Mr. Trump replied, “Only Prime Minister Modi can answer that, but I believe you’ve never had a better relationship with anyone than you did with President Trump.”

The former president then elaborated on how much he appreciated the extraordinary support he received from India. Mr. Trump added, “Not only from PM Modi or his government but from the entire Indian Community.” “Prime Minister Modi’s job isn’t easy, but he’s great and doing an excellent job. Over the years, I’ve had a wonderful relationship with him as a friend.”

Donald Trump was also asked about the future of the United States and India. The former president responded, “The United States will soon be energy independent. Our economy will be booming, something we currently lack. We will certainly recover and make the courageous decisions that the United States has not been making. I believe India is thriving under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, he added.

Donald Trump described his relationship with India as the best he formed during his presidency. The interview, however, was conducted in an exclusive New York golf club.