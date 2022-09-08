Pak vs Afghanistan: Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at Afghan fans

Pakistan and Afghanistan played a nail-biting thriller in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup on Wednesday in Sharjah. Naseem Shah hit back-to-back sixes off the first two balls of the final over to give Pakistan a one-wicket victory and a place in the final against Sri Lanka.

However, after the match, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium witnessed unsavory scenes as Afghanistan fans, clearly upset with the loss, were seen breaking chairs and assaulting Pakistan fans.

Afghan fans can be seen breaking chairs and throwing them at Pakistan supporters in a video shared by former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

“This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times. This is a game and it’s supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport,” Akhtar wrote in a Twitter post.

“You can’t control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents happened in the world of cricket multiple, you should go ask Kabir Khan, Inzimam Bhai and @iRashidLatif68 how we treated them. Am giving you an advice next time baat ko nation pe Mat lena,” wrote Stanikzai.

In the match between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Afghanistan batted first and scored 129/6 in 20 overs. Pakistan, chasing 130, was cruising at one point, with the score 87/3 in the 16th over. Pakistan, on the other hand, crumbled from there on, falling to 118/9 in the final over.

They needed 11 in the final over to win, and it was Naseem Shah who came through for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s players were ecstatic after their win, which secured their place in the Asia Cup final, and there were some wild scenes in Sharjah.