High flood forecast for Kotri Barrage

According to the Federal Flood Commission (FFC), the River Indus at Kotri Barrage was experiencing a ‘high flood category’ and a ‘low flood category’ at the Guddu-Sukkur Reach.

According to the daily FFC report on Wednesday, the Indus River System’s other major rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej) were flowing normally.

The current high-level flooding in the Indus River at Kotri was expected to continue.

High flood forecast for Kotri Barrage

Since August 28, 2022, Tarbela Reservoir has been kept at its maximum conservation level (1,550 feet).

Mangla Dam’s current water level was 1,190.50 feet, compared to its maximum construction level of 1,242 feet.