Disastrous flood wreaks havoc on trout fish business in Swat

The disastrous flood that severely damaged lives, properties and farm lands besides displacing around 50 million people in the country, also wreaked havoc on famous trout fish business in Swat district by completely destroying 229 farms and washing away fish stock weighing more than 300 tons.

“We have around 400 fish farms in Swat established near the embankment of river or canals fed by glacial water and more than half around 229 fish farms are completely washed away by devastating flood,” shared Usman Ali, General Secretary Swat Trout Fish Farming Association.

Talking to APP, Usman Ali said his personal losses due to phenomenal floods are around Rs. 250 million to 300 million. I had a big trout fish farm in Madyan on which a restaurant providing staying facility to tourists was also established which all washed away, Usman told APP.

Similarly, he continued, he had also established six trout fish farms in Mankiyal which all wiped out besides eleven other farms. Usman apprised that each trout fish farm in Swat contains around 10,000 to 15,000 kg of fish stock which is mostly ripe in summer season and all is washed away by gushing water, inflicting losses in billions of rupees on the owners.

Apart of fish and farms, the feed which is stocked in accordance with demand of its utilization of around 200 kg per day is also swept away by flood water, Usman added.

Usman also made a mention that this damage of 229 fish farms is not giving the figures of Kalam area of the district which is totally disconnected due to destruction of several kilometers of road. The damage to trout fish farms in Kalam will come to knowledge after restoring connectivity with the people of the area, he added. Destruction of trout fish farms in Swat also rendered hundreds of workers jobless as each farm provides livelihood from five to 20 persons, depending on scale of business and size of farm.