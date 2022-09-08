Gold price decreases by Rs 1050 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1050 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs 150,100 against its sale at Rs 151,150 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs.901 and was sold at Rs128,686 against Rs.129,587 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat was sold at Rs.117,963, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1480 and Rs1268.86 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $9 and was sold at $1702 against its sale at $1711, the association reported.