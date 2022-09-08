School trains new generation in Mexican cowboy traditions

Wearing a wide-brimmed hat, silver-buttoned shirt and embroidered tie, teenager Victor Teran skillfully twirls a lasso at a Mexican school training younger generations in traditional cowboy skills. Three years ago Teran’s father gave him the choice of learning soccer or “charreria” — cattle-ranching techniques that are recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage of humanity. “I told him, ‘let’s go and do charreria right now!'” the 17-year-old said. With the help of teachers at the school in Tlajomulco de Zuniga in the western state of Jalisco, Teran learned to ride a horse and to spin and throw a lasso so that it loops around the front legs of a horse.