Plot being hatched to topple PTI govt in Punjab: Imran

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched to topple the PTI government in Punjab, a private TV channel reported.

“Our ministers in Punjab are being threatened to accept bribes by Mr X and Mr Y,” the PTI chairman claimed while addressing a rally in Chishtian. He said that PTI’s Punjab lawmakers were being offered bribes worth millions of rupees. “And Mr X and Mr Y are threatening them to accept these bribes,” he claimed.

The former prime minister implied that the Punjab government will be toppled via a no-trust vote. He also showed a series of past statements by PML-N leaders where they could be heard saying that the Establishment played a ‘third party’ role in the no-confidence movement against him earlier this year. “So if the no-confidence vote succeeds in Punjab, then according to them [the PML-N], it will be done by the establishment,” Imran Khan said.

“The conspiracy to topple the Punjab government mean that the fugitive residing in London can return,” he added. However, Imran Khan said he is unfazed by Nawaz’s return. “I am waiting for you to come back. And when you do, it is my promise that the nation will welcome you in a way which has never been seen before in the country,” he said.”They are scared and want to disqualify me,” he said, adding that it was why “fake cases” were being registered against him. “But now that all of their techniques are failing, they are trying to turn the institutions – army and judiciary – against me.

“But, let me warn you, no matter what you do, you will be defeated,” the PTI chief added. Imran also criticised the suspension of YouTube service across Pakistan during his Peshawar rally yesterday, saying that the government was cracking down on journalists supporting PTI and channels showing his speeches out of fear.

Earlier addressing the lawyers’ convention , the PTI supremo said that he will fight those who imposed imported government on the country. The former PM said that for 30 years, the thieves came to power from the back door as a result of a foreign conspiracy to loot the country, adding that Nawaz Sharif is a convicted fugitive and a fugitive from justice. “Books have been written on the corruption of Zardari at the international level, will these thieves decide our future,” Imran asked.