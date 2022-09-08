Imran, other PTI leaders’ bail extended in Section 144 case

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders in a case registered against them on charges of violating Section 144.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the PTI chief last month on charges of violating Section 144 (ban on public gatherings exceeding four persons) by holding a rally in the capital on August 20.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal took up the pleas of the PTI chief and other party leaders nominated in the case on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements.

Imran’s lawyer, Babar Awan appeared before the court while co-accused Saifullah Niazi, Sadaqat Abbasi and Shahzad Waseem were also present.

During the hearing, the lawyers for Imran, Faisal Vawda, Asad Qaiser and Asad Umar filed applications for exemption from personal appearance which the court accepted.

Awan stated that the PTI chief was preparing to contest the upcoming elections for nine vacant National Assembly seats and would not appear.

“When is the election?” the judge asked, to which Awan replied that they were scheduled for September 25.

The lawyer also contended that the charges in the case filed were bailable. He also pointed out that this was the 21st case against Imran in which they were seeking bail.

“Who is the investigating officer (IO)? Is the investigation complete,” the judge asked, to which the officer replied in the affirmative, saying that the record was also present.

During the hearing, Awan pointed out that Asad Umar was in Lahore when the case was registered. “There is also a video recording of Umar,” he said.

The judge then directed the IO to investigate on merit as far as Umar was concerned. If Asad Umar was not involved, then remove him from the case, he said. Awan then said Niazi was also not present in Islamabad when the case was registered and was heading a meeting at the time. “Are you listening to this?” the judge asked the IO, directing him to remove those who were not involved.