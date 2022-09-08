GDA MPA resigns after feeling helpless to aid flood victims

A member of Sindh Assembly from PS-11 Larkana-II from the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) on Wednesday resigned as he felt ‘helpless’ in aiding flood victims in his constituency.

In a hand-written resignation letter submitted to Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, the GDA MPA Moazzam Ali Abbasi said he vacated the seat as he felt ‘helpless’ and ‘agitated’ in finding solutions to aid the flood victims. He went on to state that he was tendering his resignation as a mark of protest against a system that was ‘corrupt’ and ‘mismanaged’. “In the wake of the recent calamity in Sindh, it was evident that government administration under the current ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has miserably failed to deliver,” he wrote in the letter. He said Sindh is suffering under these circumstances due to sheer incompetence, mismanagement and corruption which has seeped into the government departments. He identified health, agriculture and irrigation as a few of the many departments worst-hit by corruption.

“Under these circumstances, I feel helpless and agitated as a representative of my constituency since I could not deliver to the people,” he wrote. Abbasi, who was a joint candidate of GDA and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), won the PS-11 Larkana-II by-election defeating PPP’s Jameel Soomro in October 2019.