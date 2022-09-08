Disaster Beyond Disaster

The catastrophic flood waves have already swept away over 1400 lives across the country. However, for most of the remaining 40 million forced out of their homes, there appears little sign of them returning to their routines. Lands, houses, livestock and even grain stores, everything has been snatched away from them.

Most depressing of all has been the flight of hope, leaving their marble eyes expressionless, their faces tear-streaked, and their souls more fragile than ever. One such heart-wrenching video showed a hapless victim praying for her own death, devastated by the toing and froing between relief camps for a morsel of food or a gulp of water.

Thousands upon thousands shared in her ordeal because unlike Hazrat Hajra’s eventual success after trips between Safa and Marwah, they continued to be sent back empty-handed. An abysmal ruin, indeed, whose cost is being borne by those crowded under the open sky!

Leaders who had used their shoulders to climb up to the power headquarters are, unfortunately, only to be found on social media. During the spring of baking temperatures, influential feudal lords in Sindh were accused of blatantly earmarking precious Indus water to irrigate their lands. Probably encouraged by their widescale impunity, their theft continues amid this unprecedented disaster.

Social workers are repeatedly sounding the alarm bells for those who were spared by nature’s wrath might not survive hunger pangs. Quite oblivious to their tale of sorrows, nonsensical statements from leading politicians seem determined to rub salt on the wounds of the hungry, the homeless and the destitute. As if reports about deliberate efforts to protect private farmlands at the cost of entire villages had not already cast them as villains in the public eye, people like Manzoor Wassan poetically drew parallels between an unimaginable monsoon season and the beauty of Venetian canals. Visiting nearby, another party member found it appropriate to wash his feet with bottled water.

No religious sermons or warnings to “sinners” can free the ruling elite from their responsibilities towards their constituents. That fights over bags of ration have already begun, and the common man has started losing patience are all menacing signs of the chaos knocking on our doors. Protests have also begun in the flood-hit areas. All over, victims are defying the deeply-entrenched feudalism and openly questioning their share of the relief fund. The general apathy of many in power, who continue to treat their brothers as sisters as inferiors and their losses as nothing to write about, is what has pronounced this ongoing wave of suspicion. They may not realise it now, but they are comfortably perched upon a keg of kerosene. A single misstep and the flames would ravage everything in the way. *