From brazen denial to downright condemnation to unsettling suspicion, there is little that the dreadful report of a female employee gang-raped inside the premises of a Karachi factory has not sparked off in the last 24 hours or so. Both security agencies and the said industrial unit have, however, ruled out the uproar on social media as “fake news;” expressing resolve to apprehend those who masterminded the controversy, which spread like wildfire. Many still remain adamant in their crusade against the multi-millionaire corporations and the ability of their deep pockets to seal lips wherever necessary. Sadly, a country like ours does not need to fish for tragedies, especially those inflicted by our so-called guardians. Perhaps, fortune sided with humanity this time, and the said 20 men had not lured a vulnerable junior, tortured her beyond imagination and left her to fend for her potentially life-threatening injuries. Glory be to Lord!

But are these harrowing details actually so unheard-of? What about the six-year-old in the same city, just last week, whose parents had tried appealing to the men-in-uniform in a rape case but failed to secure any assistance? Did an 18-year-old, specially-abled woman deserve to go through the ordeal of carrying to term the child of someone who had wronged her only to prove she was, indeed raped? In the last three months, as many as 257 women reeled under the dagger of gender-based crimes across Sindh. Have we forgotten how a mother-of-two was subjected to ghastly torture by three men on a moving train in a clear violation of all security protocols? Sadly, women’s safety, a barometer of how enlightened a society is and how strictly-enforced its ideals are, is just as cavalierly treated in the rest of the country.

Our poor record, when it comes to upholding women’s rights, is an unforgettable lesson on its own and ergo, does not need any

tainting of reality with colourful vendettas. Whether a girl was made to pay for the crimes of basal instincts of criminally inclined men, the boogeyman has been signalled for an entire gender. Social media is fast flooding with reservations of working women either asked by family members to change schedules or shaken by their own fears. Can our fragile economy, a large proportion of whose informal sector runs on the shoulders of these courageous women bear the shock of scores, if not hundreds, of employees walking out because they fear for their well-being? And would the same fathers, brothers and husbands step in to pick up the baton of their households, if they pay heed to their cautionary tales? On the other hand, and thriving in the underbelly of a patriarchal society, the very public displays of aggression continue in all their glory. The moral police do not warrant a response to queries about whether Pakistani women, deemed equal in the eyes of the constitution and religion, deserve to feel safe in their own homeland. The deafening silence speaks for itself. *