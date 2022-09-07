Khachanov downs Kyrgios to set-up Ruud duel for US Open final spot

NEW YORK: Karen Khachanov set-up a US Open semi-final duel with Casper Ruud on Tuesday when he battled past “devastated” Nick Kyrgios in a big-hitting five-setter, shattering the Australian crowd-pleaser’s dreams of a maiden Grand Slam title. Russian 27th seed Khachanov triumphed 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 over the Wimbledon runner-up to make the last-four at a major for the first time. Earlier Tuesday, Norwegian fifth seed Ruud defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to make his second Slam semi-final of 2022 having finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open. Khachanov fired 30 aces and a total of 63 winners past Kyrgios. The Russian said he had “nothing to lose” when he faces Ruud on Friday. Kyrgios, who had knocked out defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the last-16, hit 31 aces in his 75 winners. However, his unforced error count of 58 was almost double the 31 of Khachanov. After Kyrgios had levelled the contest just after midnight with a dominant tiebreaker, he allowed Khachanov to break for a 1-0 lead in the final set. Kyrgios then failed to convert break points in the second and fourth games and his chance was gone. They were two of seven break points saved by the Russian on the night. Khachanov went to match point off a net cord and claimed victory from an unreturned serve after three hours and 39 minutes of action.

Ruud reached the US Open semi-finals for the first time after breaking Berrettini five times while saving seven of nine break points. He raced through the first two sets under the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium before 2019 semi-finalist Berrettini stopped the rot with a break for 2-0 in the third. At 2-5 down, the 23-year-old Ruud saved two set points before recovering and going on to dominate the tiebreak. Berrettini, who missed the French Open because of a hand injury and Wimbledon due to Covid, admitted he had endured a day to forget. “Nothing more I can say than the worst day of the tournament probably in the most important moment,” he said. The remaining quarter-finals take place on Wednesday. Frances Tiafoe, the conqueror of Rafael Nadal, takes on Andrey Rublev while Carlos Alcaraz, the third seed, meets Jannik Sinner.