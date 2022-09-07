Sanjrani visits flood affected areas, stresses joint efforts for victims’ rehab

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday visited the flood affected areas including Jacobabad, Jaffarabad and Naseerabad and reviewed the relief work being carried out in those areas.

He was accompanied by Senators Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Sana Jamali, Prince Omar Ahmedzai, Naseebullah Bazai and Mushahid Hussain Syed.

The Senate chairman met the flood victims and expressed solidarity with them. He expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives and issued instructions to the authorities to provide all possible support to the people.

Speaking to the media, he said most of the roads and communication systems were badly affected due to the floods, due to which there were difficulties in delivering aid to the victims.

Now aid had started arriving and the situation was improving, he said adding the people of Pakistan were courageous and strong nerved.

He said all developed countries were coming forward to help Pakistan. The United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, China, Azerbaijan and especially the government of Turkiye had assured their full cooperation, he added.

He said, “On behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan, I thank all those countries who are providing the necessary assistance in this difficult time.”

He said even within the country, Pakistani people were doing everything to help their fellow countrymen.

The Senate chairman appealed to the people to express solidarity with their flood affected brothers and sisters and help them in every possible way.

He said a flood situation caused by such unexpected and heavy rainfall was unprecedented in history. All the organizations were doing their best to reduce the suffering of the common people, he added.

He said coping with such a worst flood situation was only possible through unity and solidarity. He urged that affluent sections of the society should actively participate in the relief and rehabilitation work.

Joint efforts needed for relief activities: The provincial president Pakistan Muslim League (N), Sayed Shah Muhammad Shah on Wednesday said the unprecedented rains had damaged infrastructure in different parts of the country while Sindh was the worst affected province. Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad Press club, Shah Muhammad Shah said his party had suspended political activities due to the floods and started providing rescue and relief assistance in flood hit areas.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had visited all the four provinces and the Gilgit-Baltistan and also announced a grant of Rs 15 billion for flood affected people of Sindh.

He appealed to Pakistan People’s Party, MQM and other allied parties to suspend all political activities and join hands with his party in assisting rain hit people who has been displaced after their houses and residences were submerged.

Shah Muhammad Shah said that the national and provincial assembly members of Muslim League (N) were collecting funds for the relief of the flood victims and soon they will visit affected districts to distribute relief goods among the affectees.

He said that in this difficult time, we have to help the flood victims and to ensure their rehabilitation.

He praised Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah decision to save majority population.PML-N leaders Soorath Thebo and others were also present on the occasion.