IG Punjab chairs executive board session

Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar said that women officers will be adequately represented in the police executive board session and two senior women officers will participate as members in the upcoming police executive board. IG Punjab said that the aim of this initiative is to benefit from the opinions and experiences of women officers in professional affairs and departmental decision-making. IG Punjab said that women police officers and officials are a very important part of Punjab Police whose abilities will be fully utilized by providing them equal opportunities for departmental promotion. IG Punjab directed that the young officers will also be given the opportunity to participate as observer members in the upcoming police executive board session and the purpose of joining the young officers in the executive board session is to prepare them for future decision making and policy making.