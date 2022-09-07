Parvez Elahi, UK HC agree to continue cooperation in education, health sectors

The British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the chief minister’s office and discussed matters of mutual interest. Punjab and the UK agreed to promote cooperation in various fields including health and technical education. The British high commissioner expressed his regret over the loss of life and property due to floods and vowed to continue cooperating with the Punjab government in education, health and other sectors.

The CM termed Pakistan and the UK strong partners of development and prosperity and appreciated the UK’s contribution to helping the flood victims. The provincial government values British cooperation for improvement in peace and security and social sectors; he said and expressed the desire to expand the bilateral relations in different fields. The government would extend the ongoing reforms program initiated with British cooperation in different sectors; he stated and added that a comprehensive plan has been devised for the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas and the victims. The survey has started to recover the losses of livestock; he mentioned and informed that houses would be built for the flood victims.

Chief Minister Elahi said that a plan was devised to secure the rainwater in the mountainous area of Koh-e-Sulaiman in 2002 but the subsequent government didn’t do any work on this project. Now, the provincial government was going to restart this scheme; he added and hoped that this beneficial project would help to deal with the situation caused by rains in Koh-e-Sulaiman. Alongside, the government was also lifting the ban on recruitment early to provide jobs, he concluded. Advisor Amer Saeed Raan, UK’s representative in Punjab Ms Clara Strandhoj, political advisor Talal Raza and senior development advisor Sana Zia were also present.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with a renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil at CMO today. The CM while talking on the occasion said that the religious scholars are the guardians of the ideological frontiers of the country and he highly appreciates their invaluable services being rendered for the country and the nation. He lauded the religious scholars for always providing prudent guidance to the nation on important occasions. Pervaiz Elahi said that we have decorated the government offices, CM office, Governor House and other important government places with the Ayat Mubarika. He informed that now our government has decided to make a mandatory break in all the government offices from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm in the afternoon to perform Zuhr prayer. He said that we have also done a legislation with regard to usury and have fixed punishment upto 10 years for those doing usury business privately.

The CM said that by the grace of Allah Almighty we have succeeded in incorporating the Khatme Nabuwat affidavit in the marriage certificate and for which the future of our daughters is secure adding that InshaAllah no female or any family will be deceived in future. He said that Allah Almighty has bestowed upon us the noble opportunity to serve the religion which we will continue to do so.Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi,Yousaf Jamil, former Provincial Minister Abdul Ghafoor Mayo,Doctor Fayyaz Ranjha, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikander and concerned officials were present on the occasion.