Muneeb Butt trolls India over defeat against Sri Lanka

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt has trolled the Indian cricket team on their defeat against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter the “Baandi” actor wrote, “India played well but 6th September is not their day.” India succumbed to a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in the Super Four of the Asia Cup, following their loss against Pakistan. With the loss, an exit looms large for India in the tournament, with them needing multiple scenarios to play out in their favour to qualify for the final.