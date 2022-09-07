Sarah Khan’s latest pictures with Alyana go viral

Actor Sarah Khan shared pictures of her daughter Alyana Falak’s first beach trip is going viral across social media platforms.

Sarah Khan has millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of herself, family moments and professional work.

Sarah Khan and singer-husband Falak Shabbir just got engaged in July 2020 and married in an intimate nikah ceremony the same year. The power couple of the Pakistani media fraternity welcomed girl Alyana Falak in 2021.

Recently, she expressed reluctance over doing films in near future in order to retain the ‘boundaries’ she has marked for herself.

Sarah Khan addressed her plans to not take up an acting job for films anytime soon to maintain the boundaries she has set for herself.

“I have set a few boundaries for myself that I do not want to cross,” she told the interviewer. “If I am offered a project within these limits I will definitely do it.”

Elaborating her statement, Naraz actor further stated, “I do not have a problem with doing a film itself. I have problems with some aspects within a film which if they aren’t present, I would do it.”