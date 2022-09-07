Trailer for Jemima’s ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ is out

Jemima Goldsmith on Wednesday shared the trailer of her upcoming film, the Sajal Ali starrer, What’s Love Got to Do with It? The movie is a cross-cultural British rom-com.*

The screenwriter tweeted, “Is it better to walk into love, than fall into it? Watch the official trailer for WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT?”, along the trailer of the movie.

The movie is directed by Shekhar Kapoor and has been written by Jemima Goldsmith.

It stars British actors Liliy James, Shahzad Latif and Emma Thompson in the prominent roles. Veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi, and Pakistan’s Sajal Ali also feature in the film.

Other cast includes Asim Chaudhry, Mim Shaikh, Jeff Mirza, Iman Boujelouah, Mariam Haque and Sindhu Vee. The film features on Zoe, a young documentary filmmaker and Kazim, a doctor. They are childhood friends who grew up together as neighbors.

Zoe is raised by her divorcé mother and Kazim lives with his Pakistani parents.

Following in his parent’s footsteps, Kazim opts for an arranged marriage with a bright and beautiful girl from Pakistan.

Zoe, a dating app addict, for whom swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr. Wrongs, is baffled by Kazim’s decision. His decision provides Zoe with a brilliant idea for her next documentary.

As Zoe begins recording Kazim’s journey from London to Lahore, where her friend is set to marry a complete stranger chosen by his parents, she wonders if she could learn something from a different approach to finding love. The film has been backed by Studiocanal and is set for a release in the UK, France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. The film would be available for sale worldwide.

The movie is set for release in UK cinemas on January 27, 2023. There is no word yet on whether the film, which heavily features Pakistan in both story and cast, would ever be screened in Pakistan.