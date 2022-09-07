Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to tie the knot this month

Yet another Bollywood couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are said to be tying the knot by the end of September.

The ‘Fukrey’ duo have been in a romantic relationship for years at this point, and there has been a lot of conjecture around the marriage of the couple. However, as per the latest report from an India-based media outlet, the two are now officially set to take the plunge and have locked in the details for the ceremony. According to the report, the love birds will tie the knot by the end of September.

Citing a source close to the development, the outlet reported that the wedding festivities for Chadha and Ali will take place in Delhi and Mumbai. The celebrations will begin in Delhi towards the end of September and will then move to Mumbai in the first week of October.

The final ceremony will take place at a hotel in South Mumbai.

Earlier this year, Chadha confirmed during a media conversation that the two will get married this year. “I think shaadi, shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se, (We will get married this year, somehow)” she told the reporters. She added, “We’re very excited to get married but are worried about Covid-19 and also want to be responsible. (We) do not want to be in the news for the wrong reasons.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood celebs first met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012, and fell in love. After being in a relationship for years, they were to get married in 2020 but postponed the ceremony due to the pandemic.

On the career front, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to reunite for the third instalment in the ‘Fukrey’ franchise.