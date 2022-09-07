Rohit Sharma needs to sharpen his captaincy: Shoaib Akhtar

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that Rohit Sharma needs to sharpen his captaincy and seek to learn from its failures at the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Indian cricket team won both of their games in Group A but dropped both of their Super Four games.

India fell by six wickets against Sri Lanka on Tuesday after losing to Pakistan in a thrilling game on Sunday, September 4. India don’t have much of a chance to make it to the final, according to Akhtar, as many permutations and combinations need to go their way.

“India haven’t played all that badly, but they haven’t done well and fans are within their rights to get frustrated. However, I feel that there is a rise after every fall and it might help India in the World Cup,” Shoaib was quoted as saying on his YouTube channel.

In addition, Rohit Sharma’s armour needs to be patched up, according to Akhtar, before the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia later this year.

“India shouldn’t be disheartened, but they need to learn quickly. They need to find their best combination and Rohit Sharma needs to sharpen his captaincy and stay patient,” he stated.