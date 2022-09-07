Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhat stopped from entering temple

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were in Ujjain on Tuesday to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Both the actor couple were prevented from entering the temple by Bajrang Dal activists for the actor’s alleged remarks over beef-eating.

Following the protest, the Police have taken action under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code against a right-wing activist.

Videos of Police charging at the protestors went viral on social media.

According to eyewitnesses despite the cane charge, the protesters did not allow Ranbir and Alia to enter the temple premises. Bajrang Dal workers raised ‘Jai Shriram’ slogans when Ranbir and Alia arrived at the spot to take darshan.

On the other side, in the video that has gone viral, Bajrang Dal activists say they were peacefully protesting against Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt showing black flags.

Ujjain: 'Anti-Hindu' Alia Bhatt and 'Beef eater' Ranbir Kapoor Could not defile the Mahakal temple after the uproar by Hindu Lions . Imagine the uproar when all the Hindus from round the corner will stand united.#HarHarMahadevॐ 🙏🚩 pic.twitter.com/RZTgNLScIr — 🇮🇳Manishika (@Staunch_NaMo) September 6, 2022

“We are protesting against Ranbir Kapoor and won’t let him enter the Mahakal temple. He made derogatory statements against our gaumata. He had said eating beef is good,” an activist said.

In 2011, Ranbir while promoting his film Rockstar, had said he loved eating beef. “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan,” he had said. The old video has resurfaced ahead of the release of Brahmastra.

Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The idea for the film was conceptualised almost 10 years back on the sets of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. After filming for several years and after facing many delays, it is finally releasing in two days on the 9th of September.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.