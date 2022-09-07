Watch: Bridge collapses in Congo during inauguration

According to the local Khaama Press news agency, a bridge in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) collapsed as officials gathered to inaugurate it. People are mocking the construction quality in videos of the accident that are circulating on social media. During the rainy season, a small bridge was built to assist locals in crossing a river. According to the news agency, the temporary structure that existed prior to the bridge used to break frequently.

One of the videos shows officials standing on the bridge during an official event to formally inaugurate it. The inauguration would have been complete if a red ribbon tied at one end of the bridge had been cut.

But as soon as one of the delegates, a woman, took out scissors to cut the ribbon, the bridge buckled under the officials’ pressure. The video shows the female official seeking assistance and preparing to jump to safety.

Security personnel rush to the scene and drag the woman from the falling bridge. The rest of the official delegation was left hanging but thankfully did not fall to the ground. Others are seen rushing to assist the stranded officials.

Watch: Bridge collapses in Congo during inauguration

According to iHarare, the incident occurred last week. The bridge gave way and split in two.

“Don’t be surprised if the cost of this bridge exceeds a million dollars in taxpayer dollars,” one user tweeted. “It’s almost as if the ribbon was the only thing holding the bridge together,” said another.