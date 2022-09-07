After Arshdeep Singh was able to overcome his disappointment from the game against Pakistan, India’s captain Rohit Sharma praised Singh’s mindset.

Asif Ali‘s catch was dropped by the 23-year-old, which contributed to the match’s turning point. Although Singh maintained composure in the final over, Pakistan won the game by five wickets because Singh was unable to hold off seven runs.

Arshdeep Singh received vicious trolling on social media for dropping the catch, with some of the comments going too far.

On Tuesday, the pacer was asked to bowl the game-deciding over once more, and he nearly succeeded. However, Sri Lanka defeated India to inflict Sharma and his team their second Super Fours stage defeat.

The India captain praised Singh at the post-game news conference for having the mental toughness to recover from his game against Pakistan and for bowling two excellent overs.

“Yes, he [Arshdeep] himself was disappointed, but then again if you saw his confidence in the final over [in the Pakistan game], he nailed the yorker well and he got Ali [Asif] out [eventually]. If he was not mentally there, the execution would not have happened, but in his case he ran to his place and took the ball. Today also I thought he bowled pretty well in the last two overs,” said Sharma.

Singh is a very assured player, and the team management is pleased with the approach he brings to his game, the India captain continued.

“He is a very confident lad, and that is why he is here, ahead of lot of players who are sitting at their homes. He is a very confident lad and I have not seen many like him early in his career. As a captain and a coach we are very happy with how he takes his game and goes about his business with the ball,” said Sharma.