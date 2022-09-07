Meghan Markle’s ulterior motives for UK visit leaked. Meghan Markle has been put on blast for wanting to ‘capitalize’ on her own brand by using the Royal Family’s popularity abroad.

This revelation has been made by royal commentator Ms Kinsey Schofield in her interview with the Daily Star.

There, she dished, “I do think that this trip is something that perhaps Meghan was excited about.”

“I think this is one of those cases where really Meghan is excited about going to the UK because this is her time to shine,” she later clarified during the course of her chat.

“Let’s not forget there are a lot of expectations from Spotify and Netflix, so they have got content that they have to create.”

“I do wonder if the motivation ultimately is to create content and to continue to elevate themselves.”

After all, they might be “visiting because they have to have that connection to the Royal Family to continue to monetize their brand.”