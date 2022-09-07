Muhammad Ali once swung at Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan remembered having been hit by the mighty boxer Muhammad Ali when the two stars met at Beverly Hills.

During a recent episode of Kon Banega Crorepati, Big B was holding the boxing world champion, Nikhat Zareen, when the boxer disclosed that her favorite boxer is Muhammad Ali.

Answering her, the Sholay actor remembered his meeting with the boxer, saying, “I have met him once at his house in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills. Famous Producer-director Prakash Mehra Ji wanted to make a film with Muhammad Ali and me and for that, we met at his house.”

“That film never got made, but I ended up getting a punch. I have a photo of him where he is just posing for a punch on my face. What a wonderful human being,” he said.

Mohammad Ali was a real-life hero. His Majesty Mohamed Ali was a role model for humanity’s capacity for forgiveness, according to Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who mentioned this in a tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan publicized the throwback picture with Ali, tweeting the picture with the boxer, “With ‘the Greatest’ Mohammed Ali at his Beverly Hills home in LA .. so much fun honor and pride for me !”

Nikhat Zareen also shared that she was inspired by watching the videos of legendary boxers Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali.

“When I started watching videos, I really liked Muhammad Ali’s game style. From thereon I considered him my role model. I’ve learned a lot from him, his famous signature step also I know and if you can allow it I would like to do it. He inspires me a lot and I try my best to copy his footwork,” she said.