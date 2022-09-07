Yumna Zaidi humbly gathers praise from Nadia Jamil

Veteran Actor Nadia Jamil is all high praise for Yumna Zaidi. The wonderful legend has many wonderful projects to her name which make her a treasured asset in the eyes and hearts of her fans. Coming from her this praise truly means a great deal. She mentioned that she has loved Zaidi’s art ever since she stepped into the industry, however, her recent projects have a further alleviated fanbase.

Jamil took to Instagram to express her love for the actor’s command of her skills and her talent. She was doing all over the Sinf-e-Ahan actor for whom she further shared how ‘amazing’ she thinks Zaidi is.

Jamil shared a screenshot of Zaidi’s performance in her latest show Bakhtawar on Instagram. She went on about how extremely proud she is of Zaidi’s success and hard work and she added,

“No words. You are a level apart in Bakhtawar. While you are generally amazing, this story and Parizaad really let you fly and explore your talent. Way to go, Yumna Zaidi. Proud of you! I hope to learn and grow with you in some performance someday. InshaAllah”.

Further humbly praying for her and praising her for being so grounded and down to earth, she added, “May you see and learn from your success! Fly high, achieve greatness and always have your feet on the ground! We, as actors, are [judged] only as good or bad as our performance. Humility is a beautiful driving force, and it shows in your work. It is the Genius that shall make you keep pushing boundaries and keep you fearlessly breaking out of your comfort zone. My prayers are with you always.”

Yumna Zaidi began her acting quite early on back in 2012. She has come a long way from her performances in rather memorable supporting roles and has made quite a mark for herself in the industry. Her latest and most loved performances include Parizaad, Ishq-e-Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, etc. Her gripping performance in Bakhtawar which is based on a true story is one that has touched millions. The story is that of quite an unusual lead role however the aspect of reality and the struggle of daily life create a real bond of empathy with the audience.