State Bank imposes ban on export of dollars

The Pakistan State Bank (SBP) banned the export of dollars on Tuesday after they became too expensive in the open market.

The SBP has placed strict restrictions on dollar exports.

According to the decision, all exchange companies must obtain permission from the SBP before exporting dollars.

State Bank imposes ban on export of dollars

The SBP has also notified the heads of all exchange companies about the ban on dollar exports.

It is worth noting that the SBP allowed dollar exports last month on August 15.